The Tokyo Regional Taxation Bureau has identified the concealment of about ¥100 million in income by a subsidiary of Japan Airport Terminal, which operates the terminal buildings of Tokyo's Haneda Airport, according to informed sources.

The subsidiary, Big Wing, was found to have concealed the income in connection with the business of installing massage chairs in the terminal buildings by continuing to pay outsourcing fees to a consulting firm that is a shell company linked to a son of former ruling Liberal Democratic Party heavyweight Makoto Koga.

The consulting firm is headed by the 52-year-old son of Koga, 84, former LDP secretary-general who has served as transport minister.