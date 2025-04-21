World economic and finance chiefs want an off-ramp from the worst global trade crisis in a century. This week they’re heading toward its epicenter.

Washington makes for a turbulent backdrop to the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank, headquartered in the U.S. capital as anchors of America’s economic and financial clout. President Donald Trump’s tariff war hasn’t just roiled markets and raised recession fears: it’s also called into question U.S. economic and security leadership — a pillar of the post-World War II global order — like never before.

The stage is set for "one of the most stark and dramatic meetings I can think of in recent history,” says Josh Lipsky, senior director of the GeoEconomics Center at the Atlantic Council and former IMF adviser. "You have at this moment a deep challenge to the multilateral rules-based system which the U.S. helped build.”