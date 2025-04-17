Vietnam furniture exporter Paul Yang is in a 90-day race.

The vice president of a factory that makes indoor wood furnishings for the likes of Williams-Sonoma and Crate & Barrel Holdings is being urged by American customers to ship "anything that’s ready” to them in the window of normalcy that U.S. President Donald Trump granted before the risk of punishingly high levies hits Vietnamese products exported to the U.S.

It may be the last opportunity to secure revenue from a customer base that buys goods equivalent to over a quarter of a $400 billion economy if the Southeast Asian country doesn’t secure a deal before Trump’s grace period ends.