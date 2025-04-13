The Trump administration has exempted a raft of consumer electronics from its punishing import tariffs — offering relief to U.S. tech firms and partially dialing down a trade war with China.

A notice late Friday by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection office said smartphones, laptops, memory chips and other products would be excluded from the global levies President Donald Trump rolled out a week ago.

The move came as retaliatory Chinese import tariffs of 125% on U.S. goods took effect Saturday, with Beijing standing defiant against its biggest trade partner.