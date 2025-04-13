Japan isn’t planning to use its U.S. Treasury holdings as a negotiation tool to counter U.S. tariffs in talks scheduled between the two governments for April 17.

"As an ally, we would not intentionally take action against U.S. government bonds, and causing market disruption is certainly not a good idea,” Liberal Democratic Party policy chief Itsunori Onodera said on an NHK television program Sunday.

A pullback from U.S. Treasurys last week sent longer-term yields surging by the most since the pandemic struck in 2020, deepening losses in what’s supposed to be a haven from financial turmoil. Some investors speculated that global reserve managers including China could be re-evaluating their positions in U.S. government debt given the impact of U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade policies.