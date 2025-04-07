Bill Ackman and Stanley Druckenmiller condemned President Donald Trump’s decision to launch expansive global tariffs, which have plunged markets into chaos.

The new trade regime is a "mistake,” said Ackman, the founder of Pershing Square and vocal Trump supporter, in a post on X. Druckenmiller, the former George Soros protege and longtime deficit hawk, also took to the platform to write a rare post expanding on criticisms he made of the policies from an interview in January.

"I do not support tariffs exceeding 10% which I made abundantly clear in the interview you cite,” Druckenmiller wrote Sunday, replying to a clip of an earlier interview with CNBC. Bloomberg News couldn’t independently verify his account.