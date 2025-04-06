U.S. President Donald Trump doubled down Saturday on sweeping tariffs he unleashed on countries around the world, warning Americans of pain ahead, but promising historic investment and prosperity.

The comments came as Trump's widest-ranging trade measures took effect in a move that could trigger retaliation and escalating economic tensions, with the British and French leaders saying "nothing should be off the table" in response.

Trump, acknowledging global turbulence, urged Americans to be patient.