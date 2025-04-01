SpaceX is readying a ground station in Vietnam for Starlink satellites and plans many more, two people with knowledge of the talks said, in a move that would herald its launch in the country and would help authorities police internet traffic.

The possible investment follows Vietnam's decision, amid U.S. tariff risks, to allow Starlink to operate under a five-year pilot program by which owner Elon Musk can retain full control of SpaceX's local subsidiary, circumventing strict limits on foreign ownership.

Hanoi has asked SpaceX to set up at least one ground station in Vietnam, according to a decision by the prime minister, dated March 23 and reviewed by Reuters.