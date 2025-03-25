U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday automobile tariffs were coming soon, even as he indicated that not all of his threatened levies would be imposed on April 2 and that some countries may get breaks — a move Wall Street took as a sign of flexibility on a matter that has roiled markets for weeks.

At the same time, Trump opened another front in a global trade war by slapping 25% secondary tariffs on any country that buys oil or gas from Venezuela, a directive that sent oil prices climbing.

At the White House, Trump told reporters not all the new tariffs would be announced on April 2, and said he may give "a lot of countries" breaks on tariffs, but provided no details.