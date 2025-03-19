The Bank of Japan kept rates unchanged Wednesday, prioritizing threats to growth — especially an escalating trade war — over the dangers of inflation, which is running at 4%.
Standing pat was widely expected.
Economists were all but unanimous in seeing back-to-back rate increases as unlikely from a central bank intent on playing it safe since roiling the markets last year with a surprise rate increase.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.