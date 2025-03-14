Tariff worries rattled Wall Street again Thursday, pushing the S&P 500 into a correction that left it at the lowest in six months.

The S&P 500 fell 1.4% on the day, bringing its three-week rout past 10%, a level that meets the technical threshold for a correction. It’s down more than 6% for the year. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index, also in a correction, tumbled 1.9% on the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.3%, bringing it 9.3% below its last record in December.

The 16 trading sessions it took for the S&P 500 to tumble by this magnitude from its Feb. 19 high marks the seventh-fastest correction in records going back to 1929, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Three of the seven-fastest drawdowns of this magnitude happened under U.S. President Donald Trump — in 2018, 2020 and now.