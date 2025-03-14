Advertising giant Dentsu and two other Japanese companies have been found to be reluctant to accept price hikes by their business partners, the Japan Fair Trade Commission said Friday.

Dentsu, transportation service company Nippon Express and home center operator Kohnan Shoji have kept their transaction prices with their partners unchanged without consultation despite rising raw materials and other costs, the antitrust watchdog said.

The FTC will urge the three to improve their practices, including by holding talks on prices with their business partners. The commission hopes to help companies pass rising costs on to their clients appropriately to make it easier for them to raise the salaries of their workers.