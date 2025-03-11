Japan’s economy expanded in the last quarter of 2024 at a slower pace than reported in preliminary data, a result that may give the Bank of Japan added incentive to hold policy settings steady when authorities gather next week.

Gross domestic product grew at an annualized pace of 2.2% in the final three months of last year from the previous quarter, the Cabinet Office reported Tuesday. The result came in lower than the preliminary estimate of 2.8% as consumption came in weaker and inventories sank more than forecast. Economists had expected the revision to be largely unchanged.

The yen weakened to as much as ¥147.10 against the dollar following the release, after trading around ¥146.87 shortly before the figures came out.