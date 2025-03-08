U.S. President Donald Trump’s frenzied tariff barrage has been marked by reversals and faulty rollouts, baffling U.S. trading partners and businesses while raising questions about the aims of his signature policy.

During his six weeks in office, Trump imposed sweeping Canada and Mexico tariffs, only to pull back with exemptions and deferrals. Confusion has surrounded new import taxes on China. An ambitious proposal to charge duties on previously exempt low-cost packages had to be hastily reversed when it became clear the government lacked the ability to actually collect them.

Trump has said tariffs can help achieve his most ambitious goals, from remaking the U.S. economy to raising trillions in revenue. But several hasty announcements have injected chaos into the economy and financial markets, casting doubts about the White House’s trade strategy.