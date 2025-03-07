Mexican and Canadian officials are increasingly frustrated by tariff negotiations with the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, with a lack of clarity over exactly what the U.S. wants making any resolution seem impossible, sources from both countries said.
After implementing across-the-board 25% tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico earlier this week, Trump on Thursday announced a one-month reprieve for both countries on goods compliant under a North American trade pact.
The on-again, off-again tariffs and the high-level discussions surrounding them have exasperated negotiating teams, according to three Mexican officials and two Canadian sources familiar with negotiations.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.