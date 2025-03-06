Japanese electronics giant Sony and drinks maker Suntory are stockpiling inventory in the United States while their peers shift production or supply chains in efforts to fend off an evolving threat of U.S. tariffs on the export-reliant economy.

In his latest trade salvo this week, U.S. President Donald Trump hinted that he might target Tokyo next, after throwing up new tariff barriers against Mexico and China, low-cost production hubs favored by key Japanese industries, such as automakers.

The scale of the tariff threat for Japan Inc. has been further highlighted by Honda's decision to produce a new model of one of its top-selling cars in the United States, instead of Mexico, Reuters exclusively reported on Monday.