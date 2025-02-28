U.S. President Donald Trump said 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico are on track to go into place on March 4, and said he would impose an additional 10% tax on Chinese imports, moves that would deepen his fight with the largest U.S. trading partners.

The president paused the sweeping duties on Canada and Mexico on Feb. 3 for one month after both countries’ leaders announced new border security measures. But the U.S. president had recently sowed confusion about whether they would take effect once the grace period ended.

Trump said Thursday in a social media post that drugs from the U.S.’ North American neighbors are still entering "at very high and unacceptable levels.”