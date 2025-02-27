Toyota Motor’s year is off to a slow but promising start after stagnant sales abroad were offset by a rebound in Japan.
Global sales, including that of subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor and Hino Motors, rose 2% from a year ago to 846,744 units, a record for the month of January, the company said Thursday. Production climbed 12% to 885,346 units.
Despite unease in major markets — forthcoming tariffs in the United States, intense competition in China and a demand slump in Japan — and a dip in quarterly profit, Toyota raised its annual profit guidance for the fiscal year ending in March.
