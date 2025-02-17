Thailand’s Minor Hotels is entering the Japanese market in an effort to get a piece of the booming inbound tourist business.

“This market entry is a pivotal milestone in our global growth strategy,” said Minor Hotels CEO Dillip Rajakarier during a news conference on Feb 5.

Minor Hotels, founded in 1978 by American-born Willlam Heinecke, now has 550 hotels worldwide. It is following other major Thai hospitality brands, such as Dusit International and Centara Hotels & Resorts, to the Japanese market.