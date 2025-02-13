Tokyo-based moon exploration company Ispace is heartened by signs the United States and Japan will remain on course for joint lunar missions, its CEO said on Wednesday, amid growing uncertainties in U.S. space policies under Trump 2.0.

The view by Ispace CEO Takeshi Hakamada came after a meeting last weekend between U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba reaffirmed a "strong partnership" for future Artemis moon surface exploration.

While Trump's space priorities for his second term remain unclear, given the influence of SpaceX CEO Elon Musk who has a greater focus on Mars exploration, the sign of continuity in international programming could have reassured Artemis partners.