Nippon Steel remained mum on Monday after a weekend of firm indications that its proposed acquisition of United States Steel is not going to happen.

The company declined to comment even after U.S. President Donald Trump hinted on Friday and then clarified on Sunday that the Japanese company would not be taking control of the U.S. steelmaker, and even after Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba noted on Sunday during a television program that U.S. Steel would remain American.

The last comment from Nippon Steel came on Thursday when its vice chairman, Takahiro Mori, expressed confidence in the takeover proposal.