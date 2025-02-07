President Donald Trump met United States Steel CEO Dave Burritt on Thursday at the White House, officials familiar with the matter said, as questions swirled about the fate of the company.

The meeting took place one day before Trump is due to meet with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba. Japan-based Nippon Steel’s takeover of U.S. Steel was blocked by President Joe Biden in January.

U.S. Steel gained 3.6% on Thursday in New York, closing at $39.27 a share. That was still almost 29% below Nippon Steel’s $55-per-share offer.

A representative for U.S. Steel did not respond to a request for comment. A Nippon Steel spokesman declined to comment. Trump’s meeting with Burritt was reported earlier by ABC News.

Trump has downplayed the need to sell U.S. Steel, saying he plans on imposing tariffs that will support the domestic industry. He regularly stated his opposition to the deal during the 2024 presidential campaign, as did Vice President JD Vance. Since the inauguration, however, both have been muted about the takeover. Spokespeople for both Trump and Vance declined to comment this week when asked about the matter.

The companies have gone to court to try and overturn the Biden administration’s decision, and Nippon Steel has expressed hope that the deal can still proceed.

"If President Trump understands this appeal correctly, he will support this matter,” Takahiro Mori, Nippon Steel’s vice chairman, said during an earnings event Thursday in Tokyo. "We are hoping that Trump gets the message, that this is the best deal and that opens pathways forward.”