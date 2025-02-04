While U.S.-led export controls on Russia have primarily targeted weapons components and high-end chips, a less threatening product shows just how hard it will be for Donald Trump to squeeze Vladimir Putin’s economy: Japanese grand pianos.

Along with many other U.S. allies, Japan barred the export of luxury goods to Russia a few months after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in early 2022. Grand pianos valued at more than around $1,300 were included on Tokyo’s list of banned goods.

Official data show Japan’s piano exports to Russia plunging since the ban was introduced. But Japan’s exports to China rose 300% in 2023 from a year earlier, according to United Nations trade data — despite a slump in Chinese consumer demand caused by a deteriorating economy.