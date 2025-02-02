Canada braced for economic turmoil and laid out a retaliation plan after U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order imposing 25% tariffs on almost everything the U.S. imports from the country, and 10% on energy.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, speaking from Parliament Hill on a bitterly cold night in Ottawa, said Trump’s move left his government with no choice but to respond forcefully. Canada will place 25% counter-tariffs on 155 billion Canadian dollars ($107 billion) worth of American-made products, starting Tuesday.

The first phase will touch about CA$30 billion of goods from U.S. exporters, including orange juice, peanut butter, wine, coffee, motorcycles and cosmetics. A much larger list of U.S.-manufactured products — cars and trucks, steel, aluminum, beef and boats, among other items — will be subject to tariffs later in February after a 21-day consultation period.