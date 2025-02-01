U.S. President Donald Trump’s high-stakes bid to use natural gas exports as leverage to expand U.S. influence in Europe and Asia appears to be gaining traction.

Government officials and energy executives from countries such as India, Kuwait and Japan have been holding talks about procuring more U.S. gas, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The strategy, however, carries a significant risk. If Trump levies tariffs against China or other nations that balk against buying more liquefied natural gas, he could drive them away from buying from U.S. producers altogether.