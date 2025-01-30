SoftBank Group is in discussions to invest as much as $25 billion in OpenAI, in a move that would potentially make it the AI startup's biggest backer.

The two companies are in early talks that could see the Japanese investment firm put in between $15 billion and $25 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter. That would be in addition to the $15 billion that Masayoshi Son’s SoftBank has committed to Project Stargate, the Texas-based joint venture with OpenAI to build data centers and other AI infrastructure, the person said, asking not to be named discussing private talks.

Son stood alongside OpenAI CEO Sam Altman when U.S. President Donald Trump announced the Stargate venture this month, and the two CEOs have been in contact for many years over their shared interest in advancing artificial intelligence development. Together, they plan to deploy $100 billion initially and invest as much as $500 billion over four years in Project Stargate.

An OpenAI representative declined to comment and a SoftBank spokesperson did not immediately respond. The Financial Times first reported the talks were in progress.

Tech industry players including Elon Musk have questioned the lack of details around Stargate and its financing. The xAI founder expressed doubt whether companies that joined Trump’s announcement could follow through on their financial commitments.