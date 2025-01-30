Honda Motor and Nissan Motor both saw global vehicle sales stagnate or fall in 2024, underscoring the need for the pair to combine and arrest their sliding market shares.

Honda’s sales slipped 4.6% to 3.8 million units last year, as production dropped 11% to 3.7 million vehicles. Sales at smaller Japanese rival Nissan decreased 0.8% to 3.3 million for the 12 months, while output declined 8.7% to 3.1 million units.

Annual data released by each automaker Thursday reinforced why Honda is looking to build scale by absorbing Nissan, a deal that would create a new global heavyweight capable of competing at the highest levels of the world’s automobile industry — at least in theory.