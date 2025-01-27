Alphabet’s Google, already facing an unprecedented regulatory onslaught, is looking to shape public perception and policies on artificial intelligence ahead of a global wave of AI regulation.

A key priority, one executive said, comes in building out educational programs to train the workforce on AI.

"Getting more people and organizations, including governments, familiar with AI and using AI tools, makes for better AI policy and opens up new opportunities — it's a virtuous cycle,” said Kent Walker, Alphabet's president of global affairs.