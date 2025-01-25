Nissan Motor may slow a planned ramp-up of electric vehicles made in the U.S. after halting output at a joint venture in Mexico, signaling unease about energy and trade policy under President Donald Trump’s second administration.

The start date and production levels for battery-powered cars to be manufactured at a plant in Canton, Mississippi, will depend in large part on whether Trump and the Republican Congress follow through on vows to scrap a $7,500 tax credit and other incentives for buyers and makers of EVs, according to Ponz Pandikuthira, Nissan’s chief planning officer for operations in the Americas.

"If they pull back on the $7,500 credit, we know the rate of adoption is going to slow,” Pandikuthira said in an interview. "We certainly don’t want to be in a position of building models there’s no demand for.”