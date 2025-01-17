A unanimous Supreme Court on Friday upheld a law that effectively bans the wildly popular app TikTok in the United States starting on Sunday. The ruling ended, at least for now, a legal battle involving national security, free speech and a cultural phenomenon that had millions of Americans deliriously swiping their phone screens at any given moment.

The ruling, which forces the app to go dark if it remains under Chinese control, could be a death blow to TikTok’s U.S. operations. President-elect Donald Trump, who is to be inaugurated the following day, has vowed to "save” the app though his mechanisms for doing so remain unclear.

In ruling against TikTok, the court acknowledged the wide-ranging cultural impact of the app while siding with the government’s concerns that China’s role posed national security concerns.