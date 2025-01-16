With the ban on TikTok just days away, U.S. politicians in both major parties are seeking ways to keep the Chinese-owned video-sharing app accessible for Americans.

President-elect Donald Trump, who takes office on Monday, has sought to delay the prohibition so he can "save” the app he pushed to ban during his previous administration. He is considering an executive order that would give him between 60 to 90 days to find a solution, the Washington Post reported, citing unidentified sources.

The app, owned by China’s ByteDance Ltd., faces a deadline of Jan. 19 to find a U.S. buyer in order to continue operating in the country. Although TikTok has contested the impending ban in an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, justices indicated during arguments on Jan. 10 that they are likely to uphold the law that President Joe Biden signed last year.

"We’re going to find a way to preserve it but protect people’s data,” Mike Waltz, Trump’s incoming national security adviser, told Fox News on Wednesday. Shou Chew, TikTok’s chief executive officer, plans to attend Trump’s inauguration after being invited to sit "in a position of honor” at the event, the New York Times reported.

Democrats are also looking for ways to give TikTok a reprieve. NBC News reported on Wednesday night that the Biden administration is seeking a pathway for the app to remain available. The network quoted an unnamed administration official as saying TikTok wouldn’t suddenly go dark.

A group of Democratic lawmakers, including three senators — Edward Markey, Ron Wyden and Cory Booker — this week introduced the Extend the TikTok Deadline Act, which would give another 270 days for the company to reach a deal.

"Tens of millions of Americans use TikTok for entertainment, business, and social networking, including myself,” Booker said. "Americans should not be shut off from freely expressing themselves on the platforms they choose. I do believe that ByteDance should divest from TikTok, but it should be given sufficient time to carry out a sale.

Although ByteDance has refused to sell, earlier this week people familiar with the matter said that Chinese officials were evaluating a potential option that involves Elon Musk acquiring the U.S. operations of TikTok if the company fails to fend off the ban.

Musk and his representatives did not respond to a request for comment. A ByteDance representative said the company "can’t be expected to comment on pure fiction.”