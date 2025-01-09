Sales of new electric vehicles in Germany plunged last year, official figures showed Monday, as a slow switch to battery-powered cars deepened the woes of the country's flagship auto industry.
Just 380,609 EVs were registered in 2024 in Europe's largest auto market, 27.4% fewer than in the previous year, the KBA federal transport authority said.
After years of growth, demand for battery-powered cars lost momentum as the German economy struggles and key subsidies are withdrawn.
