Sake is coming into style in the United States, going from being an also-ran of boozes to a niche craze in its own right.

“One trend that has been abundantly clear to me is that there is more sake on the shelves in the United States, and there is more good sake available than ever before,” said Weston Konishi, president of the Sake Brewers Association of North America.

Sake has been exported to the United States for at least a century, with the first mentions of the ancient Japanese drink being shipped to the country in 1856, according to an article by foodie journalist Richard Auffrey — although U.S. Commodore Matthew Perry might have had a few vats with him on his first return voyage in 1853.