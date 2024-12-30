Ibiden, the dominant supplier of chip package substrates used in Nvidia's cutting-edge semiconductors, may need to dial up the pace of production capacity increases to keep up with demand, according to its chief executive officer.

Sales of the 112-year-old company’s AI-use substrates are robust with customers buying up all that Ibiden can sell, CEO Koji Kawashima said in an interview, adding that that demand is likely to last at least through next year.

Ibiden is building a new substrate factory in Gifu Prefecture, expected to go online at 25% production capacity around the last quarter of 2025 before reaching 50% by March 2026. But that may not be enough, Kawashima said. The company is in talks about when to get the remaining 50% capacity online.