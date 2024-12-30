The role of the Group of Seven major powers including Japan is increasing as the international community is growingly divided amid rising geopolitical tensions, Japan's top financial diplomat has said.

"The current major geopolitical issues include Ukraine and the Middle East," Vice Minister of Finance for International Affairs Atsushi Mimura said in a recent interview, forecasting that the international situation will remain turbulent in 2025.

While mentioning the rise of the Global South and developing countries such as India and Brazil, Mimura declared that "the G7 is the only group willing to bear the financial and work burdens to maintain important values and order, such as democracy and free trade, even when the international community is said to be divided."