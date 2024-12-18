Japan's exports posted another gain in November as the yen’s weakness helped exporters, although the underlying trend in trade remained lackluster ahead of this week’s Bank of Japan meeting.

Exports measured in value rose 3.8% from a year ago led by chipmaking machinery and nonferrous metals, while cars dragged on shipments, the Finance Ministry reported Wednesday. That beat the consensus estimate of a 2.5% increase. Imports fell 3.8% led by crude oil, but still left a negative trade balance of ¥117.6 billion.

While the value of exports rose, trade is giving limited support overall to the economy. Demand in the United States and Europe continued to wane, while it rose in China, where the government is trying to support growth with aggressive stimulus measures. Measured in volume, exports were barely changed.