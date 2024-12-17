A long-established Japanese sake brewery is attempting to make a foray into a potentially massive Indian market, following the recent addition of sake brewing skills to UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage list.
Takahashi Shouten, based in the city of Yame in Fukuoka Prefecture, launched a subsidiary in India in February. The sake producer, founded in 1717, is known for such sake brands as Shigemasu.
While the Indian unit has yet to obtain a manufacturing license from local authorities, it is conducting trial production and selecting manufacturing sites in the South Asian country.
