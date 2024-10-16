The Bank of Japan must raise interest rates at a "very moderate" pace and avoid prematurely hiking, its policymaker Seiji Adachi said on Wednesday, warning that further yen rises and slowing global demand may weigh on inflation and wage growth.

Adachi said Japan's economy has already met the conditions for normalizing ultraloose monetary policy, with the economy remaining on a firm note and price rises broadening.

But he warned of various economic uncertainties that required taking a cautious approach in raising interest rates.