Disillusioned Chinese bankers and fund managers are giving up careers in a finance sector, where government campaigns and regulation have colored prospects to the extent that areas as varied as education and even stand-up comedy seem preferable.
The tightening scrutiny of trading, financing and dealmaking, as well as a slump in stock turnover in a sluggish economy has dried up private equity and venture capital and decimated the market for stock market listings, bringing pay and job cuts.
After three years in a directionless capital market, Xu Yuhe, partner of Deep Water Fund Management, switched to the more predictable business of helping students study overseas.
