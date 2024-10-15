Chinese and European automakers are going head-to-head at the Paris car show, with tensions running high as the European Union gears up to impose hefty import tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles and the industry struggles with weak demand.

This year's event — the largest car show in Europe — comes at a pivotal time. Struggling European automakers need to prove they are still in the game, while Chinese rivals are aiming to get a foothold in a competitive market.

There was some common ground, though, with executives from both regions warning about the dangers of EU tariffs.