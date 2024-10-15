Chinese and European automakers are going head-to-head at the Paris car show, with tensions running high as the European Union gears up to impose hefty import tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles and the industry struggles with weak demand.
This year's event — the largest car show in Europe — comes at a pivotal time. Struggling European automakers need to prove they are still in the game, while Chinese rivals are aiming to get a foothold in a competitive market.
There was some common ground, though, with executives from both regions warning about the dangers of EU tariffs.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.