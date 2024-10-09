Ukraine will not extend its gas transit agreement with Russia after it expires at the end of December, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal told Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.

Here is what happens if gas is turned off and who will be affected most.

Russian gas supplies to Europe via Ukraine are relatively small. Russia shipped about 15 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas via Ukraine in 2023 — only 8% of peak Russian gas flows to Europe via various routes in 2018-2019.