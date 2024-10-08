Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund is among potential bidders exploring the purchase of a minority stake worth around $1 billion in DAZN, the sports-streaming group backed by billionaire Len Blavatnik, two people with knowledge of the matter have said.

If successful, such a deal could increase the fund's influence in European football, as DAZN is a broadcasting partner for Italy's Serie A, Spain's LaLiga, Germany's Bundesliga and France's Ligue 1.

The PIF, chaired by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, is part of a consortium that owns English Premier League football club Newcastle United as well as other Saudi Pro League clubs including Al-Nassr, where Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo plays.