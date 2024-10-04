There’s long been one mantra in mainstream economics: Growth is good.
Gross domestic product — the monetary value of a country’s goods and services — is used to measure the economic health of a country or region, and a line that slants upward and to the right is typically what national leaders want to see.
But recently, an alternative term has begun taking root in popular culture and policy: "degrowth.”
