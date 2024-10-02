Nintendo opened its first museum on Wednesday in a renovated factory in Kyoto, showcasing the long history of the Japanese video game giant, from producing playing cards to Super Mario games.

The company began life in 1889 producing Japanese playing cards called hanafuda as well as Western-style ones. Nintendo launched its first home video game consoles in 1977.

Many exhibits at the museum in the city of Uji in Kyoto Prefecture are interactive — including an area where two people can play Mario and Donkey Kong games together on a giant console.