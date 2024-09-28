Park Jong-chul, an 85-year-old in Seoul, recently decided it was time to move to a retirement home to secure the help he and his wife are starting to need. After viewing a presentation for VL Le West, a high-end apartment for seniors being developed by the conglomerate Lotte, he’s ready to sign up for one of the few remaining rooms.

"This kind of senior home provides three meals a day,” he said, adding that it wasn’t too expensive considering what it costs to hire a housekeeper.

He joins a growing number of South Korean retirees looking to spend their twilight years in self-paid retirement homes. In one of the world’s fastest-aging countries, these residences are emerging in popularity with the likes of Lotte and Hyundai investing billions of dollars on new projects.