The U.S. Commerce Department is planning to reveal proposed rules as soon as Monday that would ban Chinese- and Russian-made hardware and software for connected vehicles, people familiar with the matter said.

The Commerce Department has been meeting with industry experts in recent months looking to address security concerns raised by a new generation of so-called smart cars.

The move would include bans on use and testing of Chinese and Russian technology for automated driving systems and vehicle communications systems, the people said. While the bans mostly focus on software, the proposed rules will include some hardware, they said.