Women on average accounted for 10.9% of all people in managerial positions at Japanese companies, Teikoku Databank has said in a recent survey, noting that the share topped 10% for the first time since the statistics began in 2013.

The survey of 11,282 firms, conducted by the research firm between July 18 and 31, indicated that women in managerial positions were slowly increasing in Japan, but also that the country is far from achieving the government's goal of filling 30% of managerial roles with women as early as possible this decade.

There is a long way to go before the nation can catch up with many European countries and the United States, where the proportion of women holding managerial positions stands above 30%.