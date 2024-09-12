Candidates for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party leadership race that effectively chooses Japan’s next prime minister are making cases for labor market reform, and the issue is garnering significant attention.
They differ in how they intend to tackle Japan’s labor market issues, especially on whether to give companies more flexibility in the dismissing of workers.
Some candidates have proposed ambitious deregulation plans that would make it easier for companies to do so to increase the labor-market fluidity.
