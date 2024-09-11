Sony will release an updated, upgraded and more powerful version of the PlayStation 5 gaming console on Nov. 7, with orders being taken from Sept. 26.

“We’re always pushing ourselves to innovate,” Hideaki Nishino, CEO of Platform Business Group at Sony Interactive Entertainment, said in a statement announcing the introduction of the PlayStation 5 Pro on Tuesday in San Mateo, California.

In a video, PS5 lead architect Mark Cerny described the PS5 Pro as the most powerful gaming console Sony has ever offered.