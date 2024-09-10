Apple’s newest iPhone will be released in Japan later this month missing a key feature. Apple Intelligence, which uses generative artificial intelligence to analyze text and photos, will not be activated on models of the iPhone 16 sold in several markets, including Japan, until 2025.

Apple CEO Tim Cook and others from the Cupertino, California-headquartered technology company introduced the new device by video on Monday evening in the United States.

“The next generation of iPhone has been designed for Apple Intelligence from the ground up,” Cook said in the video. “It marks the beginning of an exciting new era.”